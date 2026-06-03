Palghar: Gutka, Pan Masala & Tobacco Worth ₹3.25 Lakh Seized From Special Train At Vasai Road Railway Station; Two Held | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on the illegal transportation of banned tobacco products through the railway network, the Western Railway Vigilance Team seized gutka, pan masala and tobacco products worth over ₹3.25 lakh from a special train at Vasai Road railway station. Two persons were apprehended during the operation and later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal action.

The seizure was made during a vigilance check conducted on Train No. 06282 Mysuru Special Fare Express at Vasai Road station on June 2. The operation was carried out jointly by the Western Railway Vigilance Team, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and commercial department officials. During the inspection of the SLRD coach, officials found eight PVC bags containing a large quantity of tobacco, pan masala and gutka products of different brands.

Railway officials identified the accused as Rohit Mishra and Pankaj Sahu. A total of 1,771 packets of contraband products, valued at approximately ₹3,25,678 as per the maximum retail price (MRP), were recovered from their possession. Officials also found that both individuals were travelling without valid tickets or journey authority.

A panchnama and detailed inventory of the seized material were prepared at the station in the presence of independent witnesses and railway officials. The recovered goods, related documents and the two accused were subsequently handed over to the GRP at Vasai Road.

Following the seizure, the accused were booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Railways Act, 1989. An FIR was registered on June 3.



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