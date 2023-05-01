Palghar: Guardian minister Ravindra Chavhan inaugurates Cyber Police Station

Guardian Minister of Palghar, Ravindra Chavhan, on Monday inaugurated a dedicated Cyber Police Station in Palghar along with three wireless towers and Third Eye Surveillance System.

A much-awaited dedicated Cyber Police Station was inaugurated at SP Office in Palghar on May 1 at the hands of Minister Ravindra Chavhan. ZP President Prakash Nikam, MP Rajendra Gavit, MLAs Shreenivas Vanga, Rajesh Patil, Sunil Bhusara, District Collector Govind Bodke, SP Balasaheb Patil and ZP CEO Bhanudas Palwe were present at this function.

The Cyber Police Station will help investigate the increasing cyber crimes and online scams in the district. Three wireless towers installed at SP Office, Suryamal in Mokhada taluka and near Shree Mahalaxmi Mandir in Dahanu talukas were also inaugurated. These towers will almost eliminate the black spots in the wireless system in the Palghar district.

Third Eye System was also inaugurated on this occasion. This system will help the police administration to improve surveillance and patrolling as well as ensure less paperwork for the police workforce.

Read Also Palghar: Zilla Parishad awards held in a chaotic atmosphere