Palghar Gets Mental Wellness Centre

To provide quality mental health care at a reasonable rate to the underprivileged and empower people living with psychosocial difficulties, the Aditya Birla Education Trust has launched the Mpower Foundation in Palghar. The foundation aims to provide customised counselling and therapy to underprivileged individuals and families in Virar.

The Palghar district exhibits diverse socio-economic factors, limited mental health infrastructure and faces accessibility barriers due to geographical constraints, transportation limitations and infrastructure challenges. Moreover, the presence of vulnerable communities further underscores the urgent need to address the mental health needs of the local population.

A team of psychologists, psychiatrists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, child and adult psychologists and other experts will offer counselling, therapy, and treatment in a secure and supportive setting. The foundation’s state-of-the-art facility spans 2000 square feet, featuring seven consulting rooms, two therapy rooms and a breakout room to prioritise patient comfort and confidentiality.

Dr Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower, said that it is crucial to recognise that without timely support, untreated mental health issues can lead to income loss and disabilities, perpetuating financial struggles.

A beneficiary’s mother said that her son has been taking remedial and counselling sessions to help him to focus on studies. Initially unaware that her struggles were rooted in mental illness, she wondered if her son could not study or focus. Moreover she couldn’t even articulate the problem well to the doctors or teachers as her son was exceptional in all other areas of life.

She said, “I strongly urge people to educate themselves about mental health and seek support without hesitation. It has a truly transformative impact on life, and I encourage everyone to prioritise their mental well-being. Together, we can shatter the stigma surrounding mental health and build a healthier, happier society."

