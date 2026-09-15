Palghar Ganpati Visarjan 2026: One-And-A-Half-Day Idols Immersed Amid Tight Security And Civic Arrangements

Devotees in Palghar immerse one-and-a-half-day Ganpati idols at designated sites amid police security and civic arrangements | File Photo

Palghar, September 15, 2026: “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” reverberated across Palghar on Tuesday as devotees bid farewell to one-and-a-half-day Ganpati idols.

The immersion of several household and public Ganesh idols began from the afternoon and continued through the evening. According to the district administration, a total of 4,648 Ganpati idols were installed across Palghar district this year, including 4,449 household idols and 199 public idols.

Security Arrangements In Place

Adequate police arrangements were made at major immersion points across the district to ensure that the processions and immersion ceremonies were conducted peacefully and without any untoward incidents.

In Palghar town, arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols were made at the Palghar Ganesh Kund, where a large number of one-and-a-half-day idols were immersed. Police officers and personnel were deployed at the site to regulate the crowds and ensure the safe conduct of the immersion process.

Civic Body Manages Crowds

The Palghar Municipal Council also made arrangements for crowd management and cleanliness at the immersion site. Chief Management Officer Irfan Pathan, along with municipal staff and security guards, was deployed to oversee the arrangements.

The civic administration also focused on maintaining cleanliness during the immersion. The Nirmalya (floral and other religious offerings) generated during the celebrations was collected from the kund with the assistance of the health department and transported through designated nirmalya collection vehicles for proper disposal.

Also Watch:

Immersion Process Concludes Peacefully

Adequate lighting and security arrangements were put in place at the immersion site. Officials also kept a close watch to prevent overcrowding and ensure that waste was not discarded in surrounding areas.

With coordinated arrangements by the police and civic administration, the one-and-a-half-day Ganpati immersion process in Palghar was conducted peacefully on Tuesday.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/