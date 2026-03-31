Palghar: Forest Dept Team Foils Leopard Skin Smuggling In Vasai, Arrests 2 In High-Stakes Sting Operation | File Pic (Representational Image)

Vasai: A shocking case of wildlife part smuggling has come to light in the Vasai-Virar region. The Bhatane Forest Range team successfully nabbed two individuals for smuggling leopard skin after laying a strategic trap.

The operation led to the seizure of a complete leopard skin. Acting on a reliable tip-off received by Forest Range Officer Vijay Barabde, the department devised a plan to catch the smugglers red-handed.

In a cinematic turn of events, Officer Vijay Barabde and Forest Guard Nitin Khulpe posed as "dummy customers" to establish contact with the smugglers. After negotiating a deal, the officers lured the suspects to a secluded spot near the Khanivade Toll Naka in Virar.

As soon as the smugglers arrived with the skin, the forest team, who were lying in wait, swooped in. Despite the potential danger, the officers managed to apprehend both suspects on the spot.

Investigation and Court Proceedings

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Amit Bhosale, supported by Barabde, Khulpe, and their team.

The accused were produced in court on Monday and have been remanded to forest custody until April 1.

Preliminary investigations have revealed a disturbing trend. It has been confirmed that two leopards were hunted in the Yeoor Forest Range between January and March alone. Authorities are now investigating whether the gang is involved in further poaching activities.

This isn't the first major bust for this team. On January 14, the same squad, in coordination with the Mandvi Forest Range, foiled an attempt to smuggle a Red Sand Boa (Mandul). In that instance, three individuals were arrested, and a car along with the rare snake was seized.

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