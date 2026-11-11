Palghar: Forest Department Captures Leopard In Chinchani After Calf Killing Amid Rising Sightings And Wildlife Attacks In Dahanu |

Palghar: The Forest Department has successfully captured a leopard that had been frequenting residential areas in Chinchani village of Dahanu taluka, bringing some relief to residents who have been living under constant fear of wildlife attacks.

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The leopard was trapped in a cage installed by the Forest Department near Bimbarepada in Chinchani, following an incident on Sunday night in which it attacked and killed a calf at the cattle shed of a local resident. Forest officials subsequently laid a trap in the area and managed to capture the animal.



The capture comes amid growing concerns over increasing leopard movement in human settlements across Dahanu taluka and adjoining coastal villages over the past few months. Residents have reported frequent sightings of the animal at night in several neighbouring areas. Several livestock attacks have also been reported from Tanashi and Bavde, where leopards have reportedly preyed on calves, goats, sheep and poultry.

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The leopard’s capture triggered considerable curiosity among villagers, with a large number of residents gathering near the cage on Wednesday morning to catch a glimpse of the animal.



Two fatalities reported in Palghar district



Leopard attacks across Palghar district have emerged as a growing concern, with two people reportedly killed and one injured in such incidents so far.



Residents have been demanding that the Forest Department install additional cages and intensify surveillance in vulnerable areas to prevent further attacks.



The Forest Department has appealed to residents to exercise caution, particularly while venturing outdoors at night or working in agricultural fields. People have also been advised to immediately inform the authorities about any suspicious wildlife movement.