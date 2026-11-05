Nagpur Court Sentences 3 Accused To Three Years In Jail In CBI's Illegal Leopard Skin Sale Case | Representational Image

The CJM, Nagpur. today, i.e., 05.11.2026, has convicted and sentenced three accused persons, namely, Gulam Mustafa, Ajay and Gopal, to Three Years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 5,000 each in Illegal Leopard Skin Sale Case.

Gulam Mustafa, Ajay And Gopal Among Three Convicted

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on the allegation that the accused persons have sold leopard skins illegally to some unknown persons.

After completion of investigation, the CBI filed Chargesheet on 21.12.2001 U/s 120-B, IPC r/w sec. 49-B & 51 of Wildlife Act in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagpur.

The Hon’ble Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the above-mentioned accused, accordingly.

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