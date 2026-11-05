Nerul Residents Launch 'Save The Garden' Campaign Against NMMC's Proposed ₹80 Crore Underground Parking Facility |

Over 1,200 residents of Nerul have signed a petition opposing the proposed underground parking facility at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Garden in Sector 8, expressing concern that the project could destroy the green space and alter the garden's natural character.

Residents Submit Memorandum To NMMC Commissioner And City Engineer

The Nerul Residents' Association has now submitted a memorandum to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner and city engineer, demanding that the proposal be scrapped and all related administrative, technical and tendering processes be stopped within 15 days.

The association has warned that residents will launch an indefinite hunger strike at the garden's entrance if the civic administration fails to take a concrete decision and communicate it in writing within the stipulated period.

₹80 Crore Parking Project Raises Concerns Over Loss Of Public Green Space

The proposed underground parking facility is estimated to cost around Rs 80 crore. The association said the garden has served as an important public space for years, providing residents with a place for morning and evening walks, exercise, yoga and recreation. It is also frequented by senior citizens and children.

The association organised a 'Save the Garden' signature campaign at the garden on November 3, which received an overwhelming response from residents. More than 1,200 people, including women, senior citizens and youngsters, signed the petition, registering their opposition to the proposed project.

Residents Fear Damage To Trees, Soil Structure And Ecological Balance

Residents have maintained that they want the existing natural garden preserved and do not want a parking facility constructed beneath it. The association said the project could affect the existing trees, green cover, natural soil structure and ecological balance of the area.

Clarifying that it was not opposed to infrastructure development or efforts to address the city's parking problems, the association said the civic administration should explore alternative locations rather than use an existing public garden for the project.

Residents Seek Details Of DPR, Administrative Approvals And Technical Sanctions

The memorandum seeks clarity on whether a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared and whether administrative and technical approvals have been obtained. The association has demanded copies of the approvals and other project-related documents.

It has also asked whether an environmental assessment covering existing trees, green spaces and soil conditions has been conducted, whether alternative sites were examined and whether residents were consulted through a public hearing or an official meeting. Details of the tendering process, contractor selection and work orders, if any, have also been sought.

Among its key demands, the association has called for an immediate halt to all project-related procedures, including tendering, contractor appointments, tree felling or transplantation, excavation and any changes to the garden's existing character. It has also sought a meeting between civic officials and representatives of local residents, along with a written assurance that the garden will retain its present green cover and public use.

"This is no longer just an issue concerning one garden. It is about public health, environmental protection, public assets and the responsible use of taxpayers' money. If the administration ignores the opposition expressed by residents and continues with the project, we will have no option but to intensify our protest through democratic means," the memorandum stated.

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