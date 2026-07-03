Palghar Flyover Crater Damages 15 Vehicles In 10 Minutes, Sparks Outrage Over ₹620 Crore Maintenance Spend |

Palghar: A massive crater on a flyover near the Mahalakshmi Temple in the Dahanu area on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway caused severe damage to 15 vehicles in a span of just ten minutes. Protruding iron reinforcement bars inside the deep pothole punctured and burst the tyres of passing vehicles as they struck the exposed metal, triggering a chaotic situation and widespread panic among commuters.

Chaos and Panic Among Commuters on Busy Highway

The incident has triggered massive public outrage, casting a shadow over the highway's massive maintenance budget.

Last year, a staggering 620 crores was reportedly spent on the road rehabilitation and upgradation project along this national highway stretch.

Shivshakti Contractors Accused of Superficial Repairs

While various contractors have been appointed for different flyovers and road sections, the contract for this specific flyover was awarded to Shivshakti Contractors. Commuters allege that instead of quality construction, the agency only carried out superficial, poor-quality patch-ups.

The very first heavy spell of monsoon rain has exposed these major technical defects and substandard repairs, questioning where the multi-crore public funds were actually utilized.

The dangerous condition of the flyover, which connects Mumbai to Gujarat, has drawn fierce criticism from travelers who rely on this busy corridor.

Expressing strong resentment at the spot, an aggrieved passenger stated that

"If the road infrastructure is in such a pathetic and hazardous state, why is the government even collecting toll from us? Are we paying tolls just to put our lives in danger?" the commuter questioned aggressively.

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