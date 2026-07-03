Jamiat Ulama Meets Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Demands Arrest Of Delhi Woman Over Derogatory Remarks | X

Thane: A high-level delegation from the Jamiat Ulama Kausa-Mumbra met with Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare on Thursday to submit a detailed memorandum demanding the immediate arrest of Delhi resident Nazia Elahi Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Ummul Momineen Hazrat Aisha Siddiqua.

Maulana Abdul Wahab Qasmi Leads the Protest Team

​The delegation, led by Jamiat Ulama Kausa-Mumbra President Maulana Abdul Wahab Qasmi, acted under the directives of Maulana Halimullah Qasmi, the state president of Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra.

​According to the memorandum, multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have already been registered against the accused across various police stations in Thane district, including Mumbra, as well as in other parts of Maharashtra. Highlighting the growing resentment and deep anxiety within the Muslim community over the delay in action, the delegation urged the Thane Police to coordinate swiftly with relevant law enforcement agencies and jurisdictional police to ensure the accused is apprehended without delay.

Community Seeks Swift Coordination for Arrest

​Furthermore, the delegation requested a fast-track investigation into the matter to ensure stringent legal action. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Maulana Abdul Wahab Qasmi emphasized that the honor and dignity of the Prophet are central to the Islamic faith. He urged the government to enact stricter legislation to curb derogatory remarks against holy and religious personalities to maintain communal harmony.

​Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare assured the delegation that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and that an impartial, swift, and lawful investigation will be conducted.

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