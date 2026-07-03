Maharashtra Govt Releases ₹120 Crore For GST Bhavan Training Centre And Auditorium At Mumbai's Wadala

The Maharashtra Government has released nearly ₹120 crore to begin construction of a training centre and auditorium at GST Bhavan in Wadala | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: The Maharashtra government has approved the release of nearly Rs 120 crore for the construction of a training centre and auditorium at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bhavan in Wadala, with the project to be executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Funds Released For Project

A Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Finance Department on July 3 states that the state has sanctioned a total project outlay of Rs 199.97 crore for the facility during the 2026–27 financial year. Of this, the government has authorised the immediate release of 60 per cent of the approved allocation, amounting to Rs 119.98 crore, to commence the project.

The expenditure will be met from the state's approved capital outlay for public works under the budget head earmarked for the construction of Sales Tax office buildings through MSRDC.

The Finance Department has directed that the funds be utilised in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Budget Manual, Financial Powers Rules and other financial guidelines issued by the department.

The Commissioner of State Tax has been made responsible for ensuring adherence to all financial norms and conditions attached to the fund release.

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Infrastructure Upgrade Planned

The proposed training centre and auditorium are expected to strengthen the infrastructure of the State GST Department by providing dedicated facilities for training tax officials, conducting workshops, seminars and departmental meetings under one roof.

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