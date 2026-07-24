 Palghar Floods: Villagers Stranded On Surya River Island Rescued After 24-Hour Ordeal
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Palghar Floods: Villagers Stranded On Surya River Island Rescued After 24-Hour Ordeal

Heavy rainfall in Palghar caused rivers to overflow after water was released from the Dhamni Dam, flooding the Surya River. Villagers working on Dabhadi Island were stranded for over 24 hours due to rising water levels. A joint operation by the NDRF, police and revenue officials successfully rescued all those trapped, averting a major tragedy.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
Palghar Floods: Villagers Stranded On Surya River Island Rescued After 24-Hour Ordeal
Palghar Floods: Villagers Stranded On Surya River Island Rescued After 24-Hour Ordeal | X @NDRFHQ

Palghar: Life in Palghar district was severely affected due to heavy rainfall, with rivers and streams overflowing across several areas. After water was released from the Dhamni Dam, the water level in the Surya River rose rapidly, leading to severe flooding.

During this situation, villagers who had gone for paddy plantation work on Dabhadi Island, located in the middle of the Surya River near Urse Colony Pada, were stranded for more than 24 hours amid rising floodwaters. Due to the strong current and increased water level, they were unable to return safely.

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Following the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and the revenue department jointly launched a rescue operation. Under the guidance of Vanagaon Police Station Inspector Tushar Pachpute, the rescue team successfully evacuated all the stranded villagers from the island.

The timely rescue operation helped avert a major tragedy and ensured the safe return of all those trapped in the floodwaters.

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