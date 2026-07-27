Palghar Flood Relief Accelerated As District Administration Disburses Aid After Heavy Rains | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar district administration has intensified relief and rehabilitation efforts following the spells of heavy rainfall during the first week of July and again between July 22 and 24, 2026, which triggered widespread flooding across the district and caused extensive damage to homes, livestock and public infrastructure.

Damage Assessment Underway On War Footing

Under the guidance of District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhad, the Revenue Department and all concerned agencies have been carrying out damage assessment (panchnama) work on a war footing, while the process of disbursing financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries under Government norms has been significantly accelerated.

According to preliminary estimates, the first spell of heavy rainfall in July caused losses of around ₹170 crore across the district. The worst-affected areas include Palghar taluka, villages in eastern Palghar, Kelwa, Kelwa Road, Saphale and other low-lying regions, where floodwaters inundated thousands of homes. Household belongings, food grains, livestock and both kutcha and pucca houses suffered extensive damage. Public assets belonging to the Public Works Department, Urban Development Department and the Energy Department were also severely affected, with damage assessments already completed.

Ex-Gratia Released For Flood Victims

The district administration has expedited compensation for families who lost loved ones during the floods. Of the 20 deaths reported during the first spell of heavy rainfall, 12 eligible next of kin have already received a total of ₹48 lakh in ex-gratia assistance under Government norms. Compensation in the remaining cases will be released once the required documentation is completed. In some cases, the process is pending due to the opening of bank accounts, verification of legal heirs or completion of eligibility formalities.

Financial assistance for flood-affected households is also being disbursed rapidly. Of the 15,472 eligible families whose homes were inundated, 7,469 families have already received assistance amounting to ₹3.66 crore. The remaining beneficiaries will receive payments as soon as the necessary documents and bank details are verified. The administration has stated that every effort is being made to ensure that no eligible family is left out.

Compensation For Damaged Houses Progresses

Compensation for damaged houses has also progressed substantially. Assistance has already been provided in 3 cases of fully collapsed houses, 319 partially damaged pucca houses, all 69 eligible partially damaged kutcha houses, 9 damaged huts and 3 cattle sheds. A total of ₹24.95 lakh has been distributed so far, while the remaining eligible cases are being processed on priority.

The administration has also accelerated compensation for livestock losses. Financial assistance has been released in six cases involving large milch animals, ten cases involving small milch animals, and two cases involving draught animals, with ₹3.22 lakh disbursed so far. The remaining cases will be settled after completion of veterinary certification and other procedural requirements.

Public Infrastructure Suffers Major Damage

The heavy rainfall also caused extensive damage to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure under the Public Works Department, with preliminary estimates placing the losses at approximately ₹148 crore. Damage assessments have been completed, and restoration works have been taken up on priority to ensure uninterrupted public connectivity.

A second spell of intense rainfall between July 22 and 24 again led to flooding, particularly in Talasari, Dahanu and Palghar talukas. During this period, 7,503 houses were inundated, of which 3,450 damage assessments have already been completed, while the remaining surveys are being carried out on priority.

Fresh Damage Assessment Underway

The administration has recorded 690 cases of structural damage, including 306 partially damaged kutcha houses, 354 partially damaged pucca houses, 14 fully collapsed kutcha houses, one fully collapsed pucca house, five cattle sheds and ten huts. Of these, 26 damage assessment reports have already been completed, with work continuing in the remaining cases.

The second spell of heavy rainfall also claimed three lives, while 504 livestock losses—including one large animal, three small milch animals and 500 poultry birds—have been reported. Officials said the assessment process is being completed on priority so that eligible beneficiaries receive financial assistance without delay.

Meanwhile, relief efforts continue across the flood-affected areas of Dahanu, Talasari and Palghar. The district administration, with support from industries, corporate organisations and voluntary groups, has been distributing food grains, essential commodities, blankets, mats, clothing and other relief materials to affected families.

Speaking on the ongoing relief operations, District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhad said that the administration is working round the clock to complete damage assessments arising from both spells of heavy rainfall. She assured that every eligible beneficiary will receive financial assistance strictly in accordance with Government norms and emphasised that the administration is committed to ensuring that no deserving flood-affected family is deprived of assistance.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/