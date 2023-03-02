Palghar: Five arrested for cattle slaughter | Representative image

Palghar: The Jawhar police have arrested five people wanted for cattle slaughter. The suspects had managed to flee the scene after committing the crime but villagers managed to nab them a few days later. Mohan Chibhade from Kundachapada village in Jawhar was woken up by the movement of a vehicle around 2.30 am. He saw a group of five inject a bovine with a substance and after some time, load it onto a pick-up truck in an unconscious state.

At the time, the group brandished weapons and threatened him, compelling him to keep mum. Around 10pm on March 1, Chibhade recognised one of the suspects at Nandanvan Dhaba in Jawhar. He alerted villagers and a group of 20-25 held the five men there. The villagers also found body parts of cattle near the spot. The five admitted to slaughtering the cattle after which the Jawhar police were informed and the suspects arrested.