Palghar: Fire in Arham Industrial Park burns two factory units

A fire broke out in an industrial unit in the Nandore area in Palghar at around 2.15 pm today. The intensity of the fire was high which resulted in the fire spreading to the neighbouring factory. Both units are burnt to ash.

Fire first broke out in the Anand Engineering factory which is situated in a gala in Arham Industrial Park, in the Nandore village area in Palghar East. This industrial estate has big and medium-scale galas. The fire spread rapidly in the factory but luckily the workers managed to escape the factory. A few workers sustained minor injuries while escaping from the factory premises.

During the fire, there were explosions of drums which probably had petroleum-based products. This explosion would intensify the fire which resulted in the fire spreading to neighbouring units. H. B. Foods and Dairy Corporation which manufactures ice cream was the neighbouring unit that also caught fire. Both of the manufacturing units were completely burnt in this fire. Another unit in this industrial estate manufacturing sprays for polishing the cars also caused losses due to this fire.

Palghar Nagarparishad Fire Brigade team along with fire engines from MIDC Tarapur and Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation helped to extinguish the fire after three hours of firefighting. Officials from the revenue and police departments have started the investigation and reporting of the losses due to the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Read Also Watch video: Major fire breaks out at paint manufacturing unit in Palghar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)