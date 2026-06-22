Palghar Erupts In Massive Anti-MSEDCL Protest Over Inflated Bills, Power Cuts, And Forced Smart Meters | FP photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: Public anger over inflated electricity bills, frequent power outages, and the alleged forced installation of smart meters erupted in Dahanu taluka on Monday as thousands of citizens participated in a massive protest march organized by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Office Gates Symbolically Locked

The protest, described as a 'Tala Thoko' (Lockdown) agitation, culminated at the MSEDCL office in Dahanu, where demonstrators symbolically locked the office gates and raised slogans against the functioning of the power distribution company. Protest leaders demanded the immediate withdrawal of the smart meter installation policy, warning that a more aggressive and large-scale agitation would be launched if the decision was not reversed.

The rally commenced from Tarpa Chowk near Sagar Naka and witnessed the participation of thousands of residents, party workers, and local leaders. Marchers carried banners and shouted slogans condemning rising electricity bills, irregular power supply, and what they termed the 'forced implementation' of smart meters in Palghar district.

Heavy Police Deployment

To maintain law and order during the demonstration, a heavy police deployment was arranged under the supervision of Police Inspector Jitendra Thakur.

Addressing the gathering, protest leaders demanded that the government immediately cancel the smart meter project in Palghar district and remove meters that had allegedly been installed without the consent of consumers. They insisted that conventional electricity meters be restored in their place.

Five-Day Ultimatum Issued

The agitators further warned that if their demands were not addressed within the next five days, a larger and more intense agitation would be launched across the region. Protesters also stated that the MSEDCL administration would be held responsible for any future law-and-order situation arising out of public anger on the issue.

In a symbolic act of protest, more than 200 smart meters reportedly removed by consumers from various parts of Dahanu taluka were deposited at the MSEDCL office during the agitation.

Billing and Supply Complaints

The protesters alleged that delayed meter readings and faulty billing practices had resulted in sudden inflated electricity bills, causing severe mental and financial distress to consumers. They accused the power utility of failing to address repeated complaints regarding irregular billing and unstable electricity supply.

A delegation of party representatives later held discussions with MSEDCL officials. During the meeting, Deputy Executive Engineer of the Dahanu division, Ganesh Dandgavhal, assured the delegation that the demands raised by the protesters would be forwarded to senior authorities and appropriate action would be taken as per their directions.

The agitation was organized under the guidance of MLA Vinod Nikole and led by Chandrakant Ghorakhna. Several leaders and office-bearers from the CPI(M), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and other Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents participated in the protest along with hundreds of party workers and local residents.

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