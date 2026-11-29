Palghar’s HIV prevention and treatment teams achieve all three 95 targets under the Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha campaign | Representational Image

Palghar, November 28, 2026: Palghar district has achieved a significant milestone in HIV prevention and treatment by entering the ‘Surakshit’ (Safe) category under the nationwide Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha (MAS) campaign, recording a performance of 97-95-97 against the prescribed targets as of November 2026.

The campaign is being implemented across the country under the guidance of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and the Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), with the objective of strengthening HIV detection, treatment and viral suppression.

The achievement comes under the guidance of District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, with District Civil Surgeon Dr Ramdas Marad leading the implementation and planning, supported by District Health Officer Dr Santosh Chaudhary and medical health officers of various municipal corporations in the district.

According to District Programme Officer Ratan Gadhave and Clinical Services Officer Prafullata Patil, the achievement is the result of coordinated efforts by the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU), Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs), Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres, Care and Support Centres (CSCs), Designated STI/RTI Centres (DSRCs) and Targeted Intervention (TI) projects.

District Achieves All Three 95 Targets

Under the first target, which aims to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, Palghar has achieved 97 per cent. Of the estimated 6,078 HIV-positive individuals in the district, 5,891 are aware of their status, while 187 are yet to be identified.

Under the second target, which focuses on linking diagnosed individuals to sustained ART treatment, the district has achieved 95 per cent. Of the 5,891 diagnosed individuals, 5,611 are currently receiving regular ART treatment, while 280 are yet to be linked to treatment.

The district has recorded 97 per cent achievement under the third target, which aims to ensure viral load suppression among people receiving ART. Of the 4,276 individuals considered in this category, 4,149 have achieved viral suppression, while 127 are yet to attain the desired level of control.

The department attributed the progress to initiatives such as index testing, cluster-level campaigns, greater participation of private practitioners, intensified information, education and communication (IEC) activities, prompt linkage of newly diagnosed patients to ART services, follow-ups with patients who discontinued treatment, regular viral load testing and counselling.

District Officials To Receive National Recognition

The MAS campaign was launched in April 2026, and the district’s performance reflects coordinated efforts by the Collectorate, health department, municipal health authorities, DAPCU and healthcare facility staff.

In recognition of Palghar’s achievement, the NACO, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will felicitate the District Collector and District Civil Surgeon at a national-level programme scheduled to mark World AIDS Day on December 1, 2026, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Marad said, “Under the Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha campaign, Thane and Palghar districts have achieved more than 95% of the targets across all three indicators. Palghar will sustain its position in the ‘Surakshit’ category and subsequently work towards eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV to enter the ‘Surakshit+’ category.”

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Gadhave said, “This achievement is not merely about statistics but reflects the daily efforts of personnel working at every ICTC, ART centre, DSRC and TI project. Our objective is to reach the last person. Although Palghar has entered the ‘Surakshit’ category, we will further strengthen follow-up efforts and public awareness programmes.”

With this achievement, Palghar has taken a significant step towards the national goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

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