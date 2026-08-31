Palghar: Draft Electoral Roll Published Under SIR; Voters Can File Claims Until September 30

Palghar voters have been urged to verify their names, addresses, EPIC numbers and polling station details in the draft roll | AI Generated Representational Image

Palghar, August 31, 2026: The draft electoral roll for Maharashtra was published today, August 31, as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being undertaken under the directions of the Election Commission of India.

Palghar District Collector and District Election Officer Dr Indu Rani Jakhar has appealed to every eligible voter in the district to carefully verify their name and details in the draft electoral roll and also check the entries of all eligible members of their family.

The Collector clarified that eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft roll need not panic. Claims and objections can be filed between August 31 and September 30, 2026. The hearing and disposal of claims and objections will be completed by October 29, following which the final electoral roll will be published on November 4, 2026.

Voters have been advised to verify not only whether their name appears in the draft roll but also whether their details are accurate. These include:

● Correct spelling of the voter’s name

● Father’s or spouse’s name

● Age or date of birth and gender

● Photograph and residential address

● EPIC (Voter ID) number

● Assigned polling station

Families have been particularly urged to check the names of senior citizens, members staying away from home for education or employment, migrants, and those whose Enumeration Forms were not submitted or whose verification could not be completed during the SIR process.

Missing Name? Form 6 Can Be Filed

The draft electoral roll is not the final roll. Therefore, eligible voters whose names do not appear should not assume that they have lost the opportunity to register.

New voters, as well as eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft roll, can submit a claim through Form 6, along with the required documents and declaration.

For corrections relating to name, address, age or date of birth, photograph or other electoral details, voters can submit an application through Form 8.

ASDD Voters Urged To Take Special Care

Voters whose names appeared in earlier electoral rolls but were categorised during the SIR process as Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD), as well as those whose verification could not be completed, have been specifically advised to check the draft electoral roll.

Eligible voters in these categories should verify their status through the available official facilities and submit the prescribed forms and supporting documents within the stipulated deadline, if required.

Where To Check The Electoral Roll?

The draft electoral roll and information relating to voter registration are available through the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, the Election Commission of India’s Voters’ Service Portal, and the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

Voters can also approach their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for information regarding the electoral roll.

Those required to file a claim or correction have been advised to keep relevant documents relating to identity, age/date of birth and residence ready, along with any available details from the 2002 electoral roll. Voters should confirm the applicable documentation requirements through the official election portals or with the concerned election authorities.

‘Draft Roll Is An Opportunity To Correct Errors’

Dr Jakhar said the publication of the draft roll should be viewed as an opportunity for eligible voters to verify and correct their electoral details.

“Voters should not panic if their name is missing from the draft electoral roll. This is not the final electoral roll, and eligible voters have an opportunity to file claims and objections. Every citizen should carefully verify the name, address, age, photograph, EPIC number and polling station details of themselves and all eligible members of their family. If any error or omission is found, voters should submit the prescribed application without waiting until the last date,” she said.

The Collector further appealed to eligible voters to use August 31 as the starting point to verify their electoral registration and ensure that any necessary corrections are made within the stipulated period.

Important Dates

● Publication of Draft Electoral Roll: August 31, 2026

● Filing of Claims and Objections: August 31 to September 30, 2026

● Hearing and Disposal of Claims/Objections: August 31 to October 29, 2026

● Publication of Final Electoral Roll: November 4, 2026

Also Watch:

The district administration has urged citizens not to wait until the deadline and to verify their electoral details at the earliest to ensure that eligible voters are able to exercise their franchise.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/