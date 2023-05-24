Palghar: Doctor faces suspension over death of 7-yr-old due to snake bite

Palghar: Doctor recommended for suspension over death of 7-yr-old due to snake bite | Representative Photo

Palghar: In the tragic incident which led to the death of a seven-year-old girl due to delayed treatment of snake bite on May 16 in Khodala, the doctor on duty, Dr. Swapnil Wagh, has been recommended for suspension of services. The incident has shed light on the inadequate healthcare services in rural areas, particularly in Palghar Taluka.

Inadequate treatment lead girl's death

The young girl named Chaya Shakharam Bhoi, a resident of Khodala in Mohkada taluka, was bitten by a snake at 7:30 pm and immediately taken to Khodala Primary Health Centre (PHC) for medical attention. However, after an hour of observation, during which she showed no symptoms of poisoning, the family was advised to take her back home.

Unfortunately, while on the way home, the patient started feeling restless, prompting her family to rush her back to Khodala PHC. The doctors at the PHC referred her to the Rural Hospital in Mokhada, but the girl passed away while being transported in an ambulance.

Following the incident, the family of the deceased accused Dr. Swapnil Wagh, the attending doctor at Khodala PHC, of negligence and demanded appropriate action. The grieving mother even declared her intention to go on a hunger strike until justice is served, as no action had been taken by the health department.

Suspension recommended after preliminary enquiry

Taking cognizance of the serious allegations, District Health Officer Dr. Dayanand Suryavanshi conducted a preliminary inquiry and swiftly recommended the suspension of Dr. Swapnil Wagh's services to higher authorities. Ad-hoc arrangements are being made to fill the vacancy created by the suspension of the doctor at Khodala PHC, while Dr. Swapnil has been assigned alternative duties pending the decision regarding his suspension.

With Zilla Parishad President Prakash Nikam and MLA Sunil Bhusara hailing from Mokhada taluka, the incident has drawn attention to the urgent need for improved health services in the region. The tragic death of the young girl has highlighted the dire situation faced by rural communities in terms of healthcare facilities.