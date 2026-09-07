Palghar Doctor Assault: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Expels Shiv Sena City Chief Rahul Gharat, Warns Workers Against Violence | VIDEO

Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Shiv Sena would not tolerate violence against doctors after party functionaries were booked over the Palghar hospital incident | AI Generated Image (IANS)

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced the suspension and expulsion of the party’s Palghar city chief Rahul Gharat following an alleged assault and intimidation of doctors and staff at a private hospital in Palghar.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident at Relief Hospital, Shinde said assaulting doctors or medical staff would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that if there were any grievances concerning the treatment or medical bills of a patient, the proper course was to approach the police or seek legal recourse rather than take the law into one’s own hands.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Palghar hospital issue, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "The incident that took place at the hospital in Palghar is unfortunate, and Shiv Sena will not tolerate such incidents. Beating up doctors or hospital staff is wrong. Even if there was any… pic.twitter.com/WUnIL3uaiN — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2026

Shinde Condemns Hospital Incident

“The incident in Palghar is extremely unfortunate. Shiv Sena will not support such behaviour,” Shinde said while speaking to reporters after the Western Zonal Council meeting in Goa.

Shiv Sena functionaries allegedly assaulted, abused and threatened staff members of Relief Hospital in the early hours of Sunday following a dispute over medical bills of injured Dahi Handi participants, or ‘govindas’.

17 Functionaries Booked

Later, police booked 17 Shiv Sena functionaries in connection with the incident, of whom 10 have been identified. Those named include Shiv Sena Palghar district chief Kundan Balkrishna Sankhe, city chief Rahul Ramdas Gharat and Rohit, son of MLA Rajendra Gavit, a police official said.

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Shinde said the party would take strict action against workers involved in violence and reiterated that no party member would be protected for assaulting doctors.

Earlier, in a statement issued in Mumbai, the Deputy Chief Minister had warned that those responsible for the Palghar incident would not be spared.

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