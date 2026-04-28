'Palghar District Fully Prepared For 2027 Digital Census': Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar

Dr. Indurani Jakhar | File Photo

Palghar, April 28: District Collector and Principal Census Officer Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar announced today that the Palghar administration is fully geared up for the 16th National Census 2027.

Addressing a press conference at the District Collector’s Office, Dr. Jakhar emphasized that this edition of the census will mark a historic shift as it transitions to a completely digital format.

Accompanied by Deputy Collector (General Administration) Ranjeet Desai and Tehsildar Narendra Mane, the Collector detailed the roadmap for the upcoming exercise, highlighting the use of mobile applications and the CMMS portal to ensure data accuracy and transparency.

A push for Digital India

In line with the ‘Digital India’ vision, the 2027 Census will move away from traditional paper-based methods. For the first time, citizens will have the facility for Self-Enumeration. Residents can visit the official portal at https://se.census.gov.in to fill in their details from the comfort of their homes.

Administrative setup and manpower

To cover the district’s estimated population of 24.30 lakh, the administration has established a robust field network:

Charge Offices: 15 offices across 8 Talukas, 3 Municipal Councils, and 4 Nagar Panchayats.

Field Staff: Appointment of 3,718 enumerators and 636 supervisors.

Mapping: The district has been divided into 3,401 House-listing Blocks for systematic coverage.

Two-phase execution plan

The census will be executed in two distinct stages to ensure meticulous data collection:

Phase 1: House-listing and Housing Census

May 1 to May 15: Citizens are encouraged to participate in Self-Enumeration. Upon completion, they will receive a SE ID, which must be shared with the enumerator during their visit.

May 16 to June 14: Enumerators will conduct door-to-door visits to collect information on 33 specific parameters, including house structure, available amenities, family composition, and lifestyle indicators.

Phase 2: Population Enumeration

The second phase will focus on collecting detailed individual data to create a comprehensive and updated demographic profile of the district.

Training and accountability

Dr. Jakhar noted that training for the massive workforce began in March. Charge officers, field trainers, enumerators, and supervisors are being trained in phases to handle the digital tools and ensure the process remains error-free.

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Call to action

Concluding the briefing, the District Collector appealed to the residents of Palghar for their active cooperation.

"Providing accurate information is the responsibility of every citizen. This digital transition ensures a transparent and rapid census process. I urge everyone to participate actively, especially through the self-enumeration portal, to help us build a precise database for the district’s future development," said Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar.

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