Thane Begins Preparations For Census 2027, India's First-Ever Fully Digital Census With Self-Enumeration Facility For Citizens

In a landmark move toward modernizing national data collection, the Thane district administration has officially commenced preparations for Census 2027. |

Thane, April 6: In a landmark move toward modernizing national data collection, the Thane district administration has officially commenced preparations for Census 2027. Marking a historic shift, this will be the first-ever census in India’s history to be conducted entirely through digital platforms.

Under the guidance of District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, a comprehensive strategic plan has been put into motion. The preliminary phase began today at the District Collectorate with a specialized training program for 64 Field Trainers. These trainers, divided into two batches, are being equipped with technical expertise on the CMMS portal and the HLBC mobile application, which will replace traditional paper-based formats.

Key Phases and Digital Initiatives

The training, overseen by Deputy Collector (General Administration) Rupali Bhalke, aims to ensure seamless data flow from the grassroots level. Following this, the field trainers will mentor approximately 4,000 enumerators and supervisors across nine charges from April 27 to May 8, 2026.

A standout feature of Census 2027 is the introduction of 'Self-Enumeration.' This facility allows citizens to register their own information via an official government portal between May 1 and May 15, 2026.

Timeline for Phase I (Houselisting & Housing Census):

Self-Enumeration Window: May 1 – May 15, 2026

Field Data Collection: May 16 – June 14, 2026

Dr. Panchal emphasized that the transition to digital will ensure unprecedented transparency and accuracy in data collection. The administration has urged residents to participate actively in the self-enumeration process to facilitate a robust and error-free national database.

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