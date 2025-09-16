Palghar: Damaged Buses To Be Converted into Public Toilets In Vasai-Virar | File

Mumbai: In a unique initiative to address the shortage of public sanitation facilities, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has decided to repurpose damaged and out-of-service buses into mobile toilets. This project, announced by Municipal Commissioner Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi, aims to ease the toilet crisis in parts of the city where space constraints make it difficult to build permanent facilities.

The VVMC’s Transport Department currently has 30 to 40 non-operational buses that have been lying unused due to breakdowns, as reported by Loksatta. Instead of scrapping them, the Corporation will now convert these buses into public toilets, particularly to benefit areas lacking proper sanitation infrastructure.

The Vasai Virar Municipality's Transport Department has been serving the city's residents for several years. Over time, many of its buses have gone out of service due to mechanical failures and have typically been scrapped. Now, instead of discarding these vehicles, the municipality plans to repurpose them into public toilets. As the city’s population continues to grow rapidly, certain areas are facing space constraints, making it difficult to construct traditional toilet facilities.

In such cases, converting unused buses into toilets will provide a practical solution. The municipality is set to carry out the necessary modifications on these buses, and these mobile toilet units are expected to be introduced in the city soon. This move is especially expected to benefit women and residents of densely populated areas, where the lack of toilets is a serious concern.

Past Failures in Sanitation

This new initiative comes in the backdrop of public dissatisfaction over the failure of the smart e-toilet project launched five years ago. The VVMC had installed 9 e-toilets across nine wards, spending around Rs. 90 lakh. However, due to poor maintenance and repair work by the contractors, most of these units are now non-functional, as reported.

Citizens have expressed anger over what they claim is a waste of public funds, as the e-toilets have fallen into disrepair despite having a dedicated maintenance contract.

Collaboration in Progress

The Municipal Commissioner also revealed that discussions are ongoing with a Mumbai-based organisation to assist in the bus-to-toilet conversion project. The Corporation aims to roll out the first batch of these modified toilets soon.