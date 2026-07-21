 Palghar Cyber Fraud: 56-Year-Old Nalasopara Man Duped Of ₹7.38 Lakh By Fake 'Russian' Facebook Friend In Delhi Airport Customs Scam
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HomeMumbaiPalghar Cyber Fraud: 56-Year-Old Nalasopara Man Duped Of ₹7.38 Lakh By Fake 'Russian' Facebook Friend In Delhi Airport Customs Scam

Palghar Cyber Fraud: 56-Year-Old Nalasopara Man Duped Of ₹7.38 Lakh By Fake 'Russian' Facebook Friend In Delhi Airport Customs Scam

A 56-year-old Nalasopara resident allegedly lost Rs 7.38 lakh after a fraudster posing as a Russian woman befriended him on Facebook and falsely claimed she was detained by customs at Delhi airport. The victim transferred money in multiple instalments before the accused disappeared. Valiv Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Palghar Cyber Fraud: 56-Year-Old Nalasopara Man Duped Of ₹7.38 Lakh By Fake 'Russian' Facebook Friend In Delhi Airport Customs Scam
Valiv Police are investigating a cyber fraud in which a Nalasopara resident allegedly lost ₹7.38 lakh to a fake Facebook profile posing as a Russian woman | AI Generated Representational Image

Nalasopara, July 21, 2026: In the glittering yet deceptive world of social media, trust can often become a costly mistake. What began as a simple Facebook friend request escalated into a simulated crisis at the Delhi airport, resulting in a shocking financial fraud. A 56-year-old resident of Nalasopara was allegedly swindled out of ₹7,38,500 by an individual posing as a Russian woman.

According to the police, the incident began on February 11, when the victim was approached on his social media account by an unknown woman's profile. The scammer quickly won his confidence through friendly conversations over the next few days.

Once a strong rapport was established, the woman claimed that she had travelled from Russia to India and had just landed at the Delhi International Airport.

Victim Lured Into Scam

The fraudster then laid out her trap. She contacted the victim in a state of panic, claiming that Customs Department officials at the Delhi airport had detained her due to some valuable items and important documents in her possession.

She pleaded for immediate financial assistance to secure her release from customs clearance. To reassure him, she promised to return every single penny as soon as she stepped out of the airport.

Falling into the emotional trap, the victim blindly trusted her words. Over the course of the next few days, he transferred a whopping ₹7,38,500 in multiple instalments into various bank accounts provided by the woman.

As soon as the final transaction was completed, the woman abruptly deactivated all her social media accounts and switched off her phone numbers, cutting off all communication.

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Police Launch Investigation

Realising he had been victimised in a major cyber fraud, the man approached the Valiv Police Station. The police have registered a case against the unidentified fraudster, and further investigation is underway with the assistance of the Cyber Crime Cell.

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