Palghar Crosses 50% Milestone In Electoral Roll Revision Drive To Eliminate Two-Decade Discrepancies | Sourced

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a significant step toward strengthening transparency and efficiency in the democratic process, Palghar district has crossed the crucial 50% milestone in its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive of the electoral roll. Under the leadership of District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, the administration has accelerated efforts to achieve a fully accurate voter list.

Progress Overview

The ongoing exercise, aimed at eliminating discrepancies accumulated over the past two decades and linking current records with the original 2002 database, has made notable progress. Out of the district’s 23.97 lakh voters, mapping of approximately 51% entries has been completed.

Among these, around 6.96 lakh voters in the 40–100 age group have completed “self-mapping,” while 5.42 lakh voters in the 18–39 age group have been covered under “progeny mapping.”

Constituency-Wise Performance

At the constituency level, Dahanu (81.47%), Vikramgad (86.50%), and Palghar (76.85%) have recorded strong progress. However, Nalasopara (23.11%), Boisar (39.23%), and Vasai (41.60%) have lagged behind expectations. Expressing dissatisfaction over the slower pace in these areas, the District Collector has issued strict instructions to concerned officials to improve performance.

Attendance of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) has also been a concern. In Nalasopara, only 113 out of 200 BLOs were present; in Boisar, 109 out of 137; and in Vasai, 55 out of 63. “Revision of the voter list is a top priority duty. Any negligence will not be tolerated,” Dr. Jakhad warned.

BLO Attendance Concerns

To expedite the remaining work, the administration has launched a door-to-door verification campaign, making physical verification of each household mandatory. Joint teams comprising police personnel, gram panchayat and municipal staff, and ASHA workers have been deployed to trace migrant and remote-area voters.

Additionally, voters classified under “zero-reference” (those lacking linkage with 2002 records) are now required to submit one of 13 valid documents, including birth certificates, passports, or educational records. Suspected cases will undergo a formal hearing process.

The administration has also urged political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist in the process. Citizens have been encouraged to verify their details on the Election Commission of India’s voter services portal and cooperate in ensuring an accurate electoral roll.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/