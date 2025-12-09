 Palghar Crime: Vasai Jeweller Stabbed Inside Shop In Broad Daylight, Attacker Fled In Swift Car
In a shocking incident on Tuesday morning, a jeweller from Ambika Jewellers in the Waliv area of Vasai was brutally attacked inside his shop. The incident occurred around 11:30 am when an unidentified assailant allegedly stabbed the jeweller, severely injuring him in the abdomen.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Vasai Jeweller Stabbed Inside Shop In Broad Daylight, Attacker Fled In Swift Car | Representational Image

Victim Identified

The victim has been identified as Kalu Singh, a well-known businessman in the locality. According to preliminary reports, the attacker entered the shop, assaulted Singh with a knife, and fled the scene within seconds. He is believed to have escaped in a white Maruti Swift, leaving behind no immediate clues about his identity or motive.

Police Action Initiated

Following the attack, teams from Mumbai Police, the MBVV Police, and the Central Crime Branch rushed to the spot. Senior officers from the crime branch and Waliv Police Station examined the scene and have begun gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

Victim Critical

Singh was quickly shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

Manhunt Launched

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the vehicle and identify the attacker. Officials stated that multiple angles — including robbery attempt, personal enmity, and targeted assault — are being investigated.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

