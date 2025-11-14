Palghar Crime News: Naigaon Woman Held For ₹6 Lakh Theft After Overnight Break-In At Friend’s Home | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a swift and efficient operation, the Naigaon Police Crime Detection Branch arrested a 30-year-old woman who allegedly stole gold jewellery, cash, mobile phones, and other valuables worth over ₹6 lakh from a residence in Suntek World, Naigaon East. Police recovered nearly the entire stolen property as the accused was preparing to flee to her hometown.

Family Asleep When Theft Took Place

According to police reports, the incident occurred between 10:30 p.m. on November 11 and 7:00 a.m. on November 12, when complainant Vibhu Vijay Soni was asleep in the bedroom of his 14th-floor apartment. Soni, along with his sisters Sonia and Manisha, had finished dinner before going to bed. The accused, Manisha Omkar Sharma, allegedly took advantage of the situation.

Accused Considered ‘Like a Sister’

Police said Manisha considered by the family as a sister stole gold ornaments, cash, the mobile phones of Soni and Sonia, and other valuables from a suitcase in the house. The total value of the stolen items was reported to be ₹6,01,000. Based on Soni’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Naigaon Police Station under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

CCTV Footage and Informant Tip-Off Lead to Arrest

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage, followed multiple leads, and acted upon information received from an informant. The accused was traced to the Vasai railway station area, where she was allegedly preparing to flee. She was taken into custody and, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime.

Nearly Entire Stolen Property Recovered

Police recovered gold jewellery, cash, mobile phones, and other items worth ₹5,91,470 from her suitcase. Police said further investigation is underway.