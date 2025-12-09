 Palghar Crime: Nalasopara Doctor Booked For Allegedly Selling Abortion Pills Illegally; Dummy Patient Sting Leads To FIR Under BNS & MTP Act
Kirti Kesarkar Updated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
BAMS doctor in Nalasopara booked for allegedly selling abortion pills illegally; case registered at Pelhar Police Station | Representative Image

BAMS Doctor Allegedly Provided Abortion Pills

Dr Zabiullah Khan operates the 'Shaheen Clinic' in the Dhaniv Baug area of Nalasopara East. Khan holds a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) degree. However, he was allegedly illegally prescribing abortion pills and administering allopathic injections.

Dummy Patient Sent in Sting Operation

Dr Krishna Gosavi, head of the Municipal Corporation's Urban Primary Health Center in Dhaniv, received information about these activities. The Municipal Corporation sent a dummy patient on Monday, December 8, to verify the information.

During this sting operation, it was confirmed that Dr Khan, despite not being a gynaecologist or obstetrician, was illegally providing abortion pills for ₹1,500. A panchnama (spot inspection report) was conducted, and a stock of illegal abortion pills was found in his possession.

FIR Registered Under BNS & MTP Act

In this matter, a case has been registered against Dr Zabiullah Khan at the Pelhar Police Station under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Sections 4 and 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, informed Dr Bhakti Chaudhary, the Chief Medical Officer of the Municipal Corporation.

