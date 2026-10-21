Palghar Crime: Minor Girl Assaulted During Garba In Nalasopara; Accused’s Mother Allegedly Pressures Victim To Withdraw Complaint

Police are investigating the alleged assault of a minor girl during a Garba event in Nalasopara and claims of pressure to withdraw the complaint | AI Generated Representational Image

Nalasopara, October 21, 2026: A shocking incident has come to light in the Santosh Bhuvan area of Nalasopara, where an underage girl was allegedly beaten and harassed by a young man while playing Garba on the night of October 19.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, and a video capturing the assault has since gone viral on social media. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Gufran Shaikh.

The viral video shows the minor girl being physically assaulted and harassed by Gufran Shaikh in public. Several bystanders allegedly watched the incident unfold, but no one stepped forward to rescue the girl.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with Hindu organisations strongly condemning the act and expressing deep anger. The safety and security of women and girls during festive events such as Garba have once again come under intense scrutiny, with citizens and activists demanding strict and immediate action against the accused.

Accused’s Mother Allegedly Pressuring Victim

Amid the ongoing outrage, a new video has surfaced on social media showing the accused Gufran’s mother allegedly attempting to pressure the victim into withdrawing her police complaint.

In the video, the mother can be heard assuring the victim that Gufran will not trouble her again if the case is dropped, while also urging her not to approach the court.

The victim has opened up about the ordeal, alleging that the accused’s mother has been repeatedly contacting her through various means to force a compromise and persuade her to drop the charges.

Victim Alleges Previous Harassment

Shedding light on the events leading up to the assault, the victim stated that she knew Gufran, as he lived near her house and had frequently harassed her while she commuted.

On the night of Garba, Gufran’s friend allegedly informed him that the victim had been seen with another boy. Angered by this, Gufran confronted, abused and physically assaulted her. When the victim resisted, he allegedly became even more violent.

Citizens eventually intervened and pulled him away. According to the victim, a knife fell out of Gufran’s pocket while he was being dragged away from the scene.

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The victim believes that Gufran had come with the intention of taking her life and that she escaped safely by sheer luck. The police are further investigating the matter.

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