Palghar Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Businessman Father Over Money Dispute

Palghar police arrested Mukesh Parmar after his 55-year-old father, Mohanlal Parmar, was found dead at their residence in Ramnagar | AI Generated Image

Palghar, October 19, 2026: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 55-year-old father with a grinder machine following a dispute over money in the Ramnagar area of Palghar East. The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality.

The deceased, identified as Mohanlal Parmar, was a businessman. His son, Mukesh Parmar, was arrested by the police within an hour of the incident.

Money Dispute Allegedly Led To Murder

According to preliminary police investigations, the accused was unemployed and had been demanding money from his father to purchase a vehicle. When his father refused to give him the money, the accused allegedly attacked him with a grinder machine, fatally injuring him.

Family Member Discovers Body At Home

The incident came to light when one of the deceased’s sons, who was at the shop at the time, repeatedly tried to contact his father over the phone but received no response. He subsequently asked his other brother to visit their residence and check on their father.

Upon reaching the house, the family member found Mohanlal Parmar lying in a pool of blood on the bed in the bedroom. The police were informed and rushed to the spot. They conducted a panchnama and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

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Police Probe Underway

According to the police, Mohanlal’s wife had travelled to her native village a few days earlier. At the time of the incident, only the deceased and the accused were reportedly present at the house.

A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is being conducted by Palghar Police Inspector Kishor Manbhav.

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