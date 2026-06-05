Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Illegal Liquor Distillery In Virar Forest, Seize 2,150 Litres Of Chemical Wash; Woman Arrested

MBVV Police destroy an illicit liquor manufacturing setup uncovered during a raid in the forested Barfapada area of Virar East | AI Generated Representational Imag

Virar, June 5: In a major crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturing, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (Cell-2) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has successfully dismantled an illegal country liquor distillery operating deep inside the jungles of Virar East.

Following strict directives from senior officials to curb the illegal manufacture, sale, and trafficking of illicit liquor and narcotics, a dedicated team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell-2 was patrolling the region on June 3, 2026. Acting on a precise tip-off, the team conducted a raid in a forest stream located at Barfapada, Virar East.

Woman caught operating illegal distillery

During the raid, a woman identified as Sangeeta Babar, a resident of Barfapada, Virar East, Vasai, Palghar district, was caught red-handed. The police found her operating a crude distillery setup over a brick furnace. Officers seized a massive stash of 2,150 liters of raw chemical wash stored in drums, which was being used to manufacture country-made liquor.

An official case has been registered against the accused at the Virar Police Station under relevant sections. As part of the operation, police destroyed raw chemical wash and liquor-making equipment worth an estimated Rs 2,03,600. Further investigation into the illegal operation is being carried out by the Virar Police.

Operation led by top police officials

The operation was successfully executed under the guidance of top police officials, including Mr. Niket Kaushik (Police Commissioner), Mr. Dattatray Shinde (Additional Police Commissioner), Mr. Sandip Doifode (Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes), and Mr. Madan Ballal (Assistant Commissioner of Police).

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The ground operation was led by Anti-Narcotics Cell-2 Police Inspector Shri Shahuraj Ranavare (Current Charge), along with Assistant Police Inspector Sagar Shinde, Sub-Inspector Shonolkar, and police personnel Raju Bhoir, Asif Mulla, Sangram Gaikwad, Sunil Pagi (Driver), Sudhir Narale, Ajit Maid, Angad Mule, and Kiran Rasal.

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