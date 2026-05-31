MBVV Police Crack Down On Illicit Liquor Units In Forest Raids After Pune Tragedy | File Pic (Representational Image)

Vasai: Following a tragic incident in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad and Hadapsar areas where 16 people died after consuming toxic illicit liquor, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has launched a massive crackdown.

Teams from the Virar Crime Branch Unit 3 and the Pelhar Crime Detection Branch conducted coordinated raids on two separate illegal liquor manufacturing units operating deep inside dense forest areas. During these operations, the police seized and destroyed contraband worth a total of ₹1,69,350. Cases have been registered against two women under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

First Raid: May 29, 2026 (Pelhar Police Jurisdiction)

The raid took place in the forest adjacent to Manicha Pada, near Richard Compound close to the Vasai Phata area.

Acting on precise information received by Assistant Sub-Inspector Shivaji Patil, the police team raided an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating inside a temporary shed setup in the forest. Materials worth ₹1,07,300 were seized at the spot.

Second Raid: May 30, 2026 (Virar Police Jurisdiction)

Deep inside the forest of Barfpara. While out on patrolling duty, Police Naik/Havaldar Sunil Patil received a tip-off about local country liquor being manufactured secretly in the wilderness. After briefing Senior Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranavare, a team raided the location under his directives.

Materials worth ₹62,050 were recovered during this second operation.

Due to the extremely rugged forest terrain and the lack of proper transport routes, moving the seized materials out of the jungle was practically impossible. Consequently, the police drew liquor samples required for investigation purposes and destroyed the remaining stock of country liquor, raw chemicals (wash), aluminum tanks, and plastic drums on-site in front of witnesses (panchas).

Following these twin raids, cases have been registered against two women under Section 65 (E) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

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