Crime Branch Unit-3 traced the suspects following a series of gold chain robberies involving three women pedestrians | Representative Image

Vasai, November 23, 2026: Crime Branch Unit-3 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has arrested two habitual offenders from Nashik and Pune in connection with a string of three daylight chain snatchings and a scooter theft across Vasai and Nalasopara.

According to police officials, the accused executed a 35-minute snatching spree on November 16, targeting three women pedestrians between 2.15 pm and 2.40 pm.

Around noon that same day, the suspects allegedly stole a white Honda Activa scooter (MH-48/AE/Q-7122) from the Parnaka area of Vasai village with the help of a third accomplice, Aditya Bhagwan Sonar (22), and used the stolen vehicle to commit all three robberies.

Three Women Targeted In 25 Minutes

The first incident occurred at approximately 2.15 pm near Hilton Arcade Society in Evershine City, Vasai East, where two men on a white scooter snatched an 8-gram gold chain from a 48-year-old woman returning home from a municipal hospital.

Fifteen minutes later, at 2.30 pm, the duo struck near Achole Lake in Nalasopara East, snatching a 16-gram gold mangalsutra from a 40-year-old woman, who sustained minor injuries after falling during the scuffle.

By 2.40 pm, the suspects targeted a 61-year-old woman in front of Mahalaxmi Apartment in Nalasopara East, intimidating her by shouting before snatching her 20-gram gold chain and pushing her to the ground.

Police Track Accused Through Technical Analysis

Following separate cases registered at the Valiv, Achole, Tulinj and Vasai police stations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Crime Detection Branch Unit-3 launched a parallel probe using technical analysis.

Sensing police pursuit, the suspects went into hiding in the mangrove and forest stretch near Kandalgaon and Suruchi Dam in Vasai.

Two Accused Arrested In Nashik And Pune

On November 21, the police team tracked down and arrested Rakesh Gokul Rathod (22) of Panchavati, Nashik, and Aditya Kundlik Manjire (20) of Mulshi, Pune.

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Police records reveal that Rathod has nine prior criminal cases registered against him, while Manjire has two. Both accused have been handed over to the Vasai Police Station for further investigation.

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