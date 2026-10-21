Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Arrest 2 Builders In Illegal Construction Scam Involving 113 Flat Buyers In Virar

The MBVV Police have arrested two builders over alleged forged construction approvals and property fraud linked to Dhuri Heights-2 in Virar East | AI Generated Representational Image

Virar, October 21, 2026: In a major crackdown against unauthorised developments built using fraudulent permissions, the Crime Detection Branch (Unit-2, Vasai) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has arrested two builders involved in constructing an illegal eight-storey building.

The operation follows strict directives issued by the MBVV Police Commissioner to take stringent legal measures against illegal structures erected using fake construction approvals within the commissionerate's jurisdiction.

According to police sources, complainant Mukesh Shivsagar Upadhyay, a resident of Jay Sairaj Sanyukt Nagar, Nalasopara East, lodged a complaint regarding an illegal eight-storey building named "Dhuri Heights - 2", allegedly erected by Shree Construction at Narangi village (Survey No. 131, Hissa No. 5), Virar East.

The accused had allegedly used counterfeit documents and a forged Commencement Certificate (CC) to construct the building, fraudulently register sale deeds at the Sub-Registrar Office-6, and deceive 113 flat buyers as well as government authorities. The complaint was forwarded to the Crime Detection Branch Unit-2, Vasai, by the Police Commissioner's Office for inquiry.

Investigation Reveals Alleged Construction Fraud

Upon conducting a detailed inquiry and verifying details with the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC), investigators confirmed the alleged fraud. The probe established the involvement of Kamlesh Mahadev Patil, owner of Shree Construction, along with the alleged mastermind, Vishal Vinayak Patil.

Following approval from senior officials, an FIR was registered at Virar Police Station on October 19, 2026 (Crime Reg. No. 668/2026).

Charges were filed under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 335, 338 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Details Of The Arrested Accused

The two arrested accused have been identified as:

Kamlesh Mahadev Patil (40): Resident of Room No. 221, Utal Aali, Talav Road, Narangi, Virar West.

Vishal Vinayak Patil (38): Resident of Talav Road, Narangi, Virar West.

Both accused were presented in court and remanded to police custody until October 21, 2026.

Police Appeal To Affected Citizens

The police are conducting a deeper investigation to uncover other accomplices, associates and individuals who allegedly assisted in the crime.

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The MBVV Police have appealed to citizens who have been defrauded in connection with this building, "Dhuri Heights - 2", or similar projects to come forward and contact the investigating officer at Crime Detection Branch Unit-2, Vasai, to register their complaints.

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