 Palghar Crime: Man Stabbed To Death By Roommate After Dispute Over Washing Dishes In Boisar
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Palghar Crime: Man Stabbed To Death By Roommate After Dispute Over Washing Dishes In Boisar

A dispute over washing dishes allegedly led to the killing of 28-year-old Ramnath Saini at a rented home in Boisar, police said. His roommate, 29-year-old Dhananjay Sahani, reportedly stabbed him in the chest during an argument on Saturday night.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, November 09, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Palghar Crime: Man Stabbed To Death By Roommate After Dispute Over Washing Dishes In Boisar
Representational Image | File pic

Palghar: A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his roommate following an argument over washing dishes at their rented accommodation in Dhanani Nagar, Boisar, late on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ramnath alias Chhotelal Sheshnath Saini (28), as reported by The Times of India. He shared the rented accommodation with his friend, Dhananjay Ramdin Sahani (29). Both men worked as painters and had moved into the house barely a week before the incident.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the two at around 8:30 pm over washing dishes. The disagreement soon escalated into a physical altercation, during which Sahani allegedly stabbed Saini in the chest. Saini succumbed to his injuries. Boisar police registered a murder case and arrested Sahani late on Saturday night.

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Meanwhile, in Nalasopara West, a man allegedly strangled his wife following a domestic dispute and later died by suicide at Grant Road railway station. The deceased have been identified as Majid Khan (50) and his wife, Tabassum Khan (41), residents of Takipada in Nallasopara West.

Suspected Infidelity Led To Frequent Arguments

According to police, Tabassum conducted tuition classes for students at their residence. Majid reportedly suspected his wife of infidelity over the frequent visits of a student's father to their house. The issue allegedly led to repeated arguments between the couple.

Police said a heated argument broke out between them at around 5 am on Saturday, following which Majid allegedly strangled Tabassum and fled the house. Later in the afternoon, he allegedly jumped in front of a moving local train at Grant Road railway station in Mumbai, ending his life. The Nalasopara police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

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