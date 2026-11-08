Palghar Crime: Man Allegedly Strangles Wife Over Suspected Infidelity In Nallasopara, Dies By Suicide In Front Of Moving Train

Nallasopara, November 7, 2026: In a shocking incident that has created a stir in the Nallasopara area, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death following a domestic dispute and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a running local train at Mumbai's Grant Road railway station.
The deceased couple has been identified as Majid Khan (50) and Tabassum Khan (41), residents of Takipada in Nallasopara West.
Suspected Infidelity Led To Frequent Arguments
According to police, Tabassum used to conduct tuition classes for students at their home. Majid reportedly grew suspicious of his wife's character due to the frequent visits of a student's father to their house. Police stated that this issue led to frequent arguments between the couple.
Husband Allegedly Strangled Wife
Following a heated argument around 5 am on Saturday, Majid allegedly strangled his wife to death and fled the house. Later in the afternoon, he ended his life by jumping in front of a moving local train at Grant Road railway station in Mumbai.
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Police Investigate Both Incidents
The Nallasopara police have registered the case, and further investigation into both incidents is currently underway.
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