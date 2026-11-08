 Palghar Crime: Man Allegedly Strangles Wife Over Suspected Infidelity In Nallasopara, Dies By Suicide In Front Of Moving Train
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Palghar Crime: Man Allegedly Strangles Wife Over Suspected Infidelity In Nallasopara, Dies By Suicide In Front Of Moving Train

A 50-year-old man, Majid Khan, allegedly strangled his 41-year-old wife, Tabassum, at their Nallasopara West residence around 5 am on Saturday following a dispute over suspected infidelity. He later died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving local train at Grant Road station. Police are investigating both incidents.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, November 08, 2026, 05:27 AM IST
Palghar Crime: Man Allegedly Strangles Wife Over Suspected Infidelity In Nallasopara, Dies By Suicide In Front Of Moving Train
Police investigate the alleged murder of a woman in Nallasopara after her husband died by suicide at Grant Road station | Representational Image

Nallasopara, November 7, 2026: In a shocking incident that has created a stir in the Nallasopara area, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death following a domestic dispute and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a running local train at Mumbai's Grant Road railway station.

The deceased couple has been identified as Majid Khan (50) and Tabassum Khan (41), residents of Takipada in Nallasopara West.

Suspected Infidelity Led To Frequent Arguments

According to police, Tabassum used to conduct tuition classes for students at their home. Majid reportedly grew suspicious of his wife's character due to the frequent visits of a student's father to their house. Police stated that this issue led to frequent arguments between the couple.

Husband Allegedly Strangled Wife

Following a heated argument around 5 am on Saturday, Majid allegedly strangled his wife to death and fled the house. Later in the afternoon, he ended his life by jumping in front of a moving local train at Grant Road railway station in Mumbai.

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Police Investigate Both Incidents

The Nallasopara police have registered the case, and further investigation into both incidents is currently underway.

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