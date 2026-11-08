Navi Mumbai Crime: Husband, Father-In-Law Booked For Abetment Of Suicide After 28-Year-Old Woman Dies In Ghansoli

Koparkhairane Police invoke abetment of suicide charges against a woman's husband and father-in-law following her death in Ghansoli | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 7, 2026: Koparkhairane police have booked a 32-year-old man and his 70-year-old father for abetment of suicide after the man's 28-year-old wife, allegedly subjected to prolonged physical and mental harassment by the duo over domestic issues, succumbed to her injuries on November 6.

The woman, Asha Krishna Kharat, had allegedly attempted suicide by hanging herself at her Ghansoli residence on November 1 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vashi for five days.

Woman Dies After Five Days Of Treatment

Asha was living with her husband, Krishna Pandurang Kharat (32), father-in-law Pandurang Kharat (70) and their children at Sairaj Society in Sector 4, Ghansoli.

According to the complaint filed by her brother, Suresh Kachare, the two men allegedly subjected her to regular physical and mental harassment over domestic issues.

On November 1, at around 7.30 pm, Asha allegedly hanged herself at their residence. She was rushed to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital in Vashi. However, despite five days of treatment, she succumbed to her injuries on November 6.

Police Invoke Abetment Of Suicide Charge

Based on her brother's complaint, Koparkhairane police had initially registered a case against the husband and father-in-law for alleged harassment, assault, intimidation and verbal abuse. Following her death, police invoked Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide.

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"Following the woman's death, we have added the charge of abetment of suicide. The accused have not yet been arrested as the family is occupied with the last rites and religious ceremonies," said the investigating officer.

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