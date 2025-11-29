 Palghar Crime: Habitual Fraudster Arrested For Cheating Bhayandar Gold Trader Of Jewellery Worth ₹27.5 Lakh Using Fake Property Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Crime: Habitual Fraudster Arrested For Cheating Bhayandar Gold Trader Of Jewellery Worth ₹27.5 Lakh Using Fake Property Deal

Palghar Crime: Habitual Fraudster Arrested For Cheating Bhayandar Gold Trader Of Jewellery Worth ₹27.5 Lakh Using Fake Property Deal

The Kashimira Crime Detection Unit (Unit 1) has arrested a habitual fraudster who allegedly cheated a gold trader of jewellery worth ₹27.5 lakh by posing as a genuine property buyer.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Kashimira Crime Detection Unit arrests repeat offender who cheated a Bhayandar jeweller of gold worth ₹27.5 lakh | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 29: The Kashimira Crime Detection Unit (Unit 1) has arrested a habitual fraudster who allegedly cheated a gold trader of jewellery worth ₹27.5 lakh by posing as a genuine property buyer.

The complainant, Ashok Jitmal Jain (57), a gold jeweller from Bhayandar West, had listed his flat for sale on the property website NoBroker.com. Between July 17 and July 29, 2025, he came into contact with the accused, identified as Tarkeshwar Gorakhnath Pandey alias Rohit Pandey, through the platform.

Accused Used Fake Property Deal to Gain Trust

Police said the accused met Jain in person, gained his trust, and handed him a cheque of ₹66 lakh as advance payment for the flat. Using this cheque as proof of financial credibility, Pandey allegedly convinced Jain to hand over 249.350 grams of gold jewellery, valued at ₹27.5 lakh, under the pretext of purchasing it.

FPJ Shorts
WWE Survivor Series 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Event In India
WWE Survivor Series 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Event In India
Delhi Blast Case: Digital Forensic Probe Reveals Suspicious WhatsApp Chats Of Arrested Doctor
Delhi Blast Case: Digital Forensic Probe Reveals Suspicious WhatsApp Chats Of Arrested Doctor
GamingCon Bharat 2025: India’s Premier Gaming Festival Kicks Off in Mumbai in Grand Style; Defines India’s 'New Era'
GamingCon Bharat 2025: India’s Premier Gaming Festival Kicks Off in Mumbai in Grand Style; Defines India’s 'New Era'
'Very Proud, Mumbaikar': Manish Malhotra Reacts To Time When Khloé Kardashian Called Him 'Local Designer' During Ambani Wedding
'Very Proud, Mumbaikar': Manish Malhotra Reacts To Time When Khloé Kardashian Called Him 'Local Designer' During Ambani Wedding

However, soon after receiving the jewellery, Pandey reportedly issued a stop-payment instruction for the cheque and disappeared, making no payment for the gold. Following the fraud, Bhayandar Police registered a case on September 16, 2025, under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Accused was constantly changing locations

According to investigators, Pandey had been evading arrest by frequently changing his residence across Delhi, Noida, and Mumbai. Through technical surveillance and inputs from informants, the crime branch traced him to Fountain Hotel, Versova Naka, Thane, where he was apprehended on November 27, 2025. He has since been handed over to Bhayandar Police for further investigation.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar Fraud: 66-Year-Old Nalasopara Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹12.5 Lakh In Flat Deal; Builder...
article-image

A repeat offender with multiple cases

Police revealed that Pandey is a seasoned criminal with several past fraud cases registered against him. Apart from the present Bhayandar case, he is wanted in another cheating case at Mira Road Police Station.

His past criminal record includes cases registered between 2009 and 2022 at police stations in Bhayandar, Kasarvadavali, VB Nagar, and Malad—mostly under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GamingCon Bharat 2025: India’s Premier Gaming Festival Kicks Off in Mumbai in Grand Style; Defines...

GamingCon Bharat 2025: India’s Premier Gaming Festival Kicks Off in Mumbai in Grand Style; Defines...

Navi Mumbai News: Over 400 Uran Fishing Boats Equipped With High-Tech Transponders To Boost Sea...

Navi Mumbai News: Over 400 Uran Fishing Boats Equipped With High-Tech Transponders To Boost Sea...

Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Launches Centenary ‘MARD Synapse’ Booklet To Guide Incoming Resident...

Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Launches Centenary ‘MARD Synapse’ Booklet To Guide Incoming Resident...

Palghar Crime: Habitual Fraudster Arrested For Cheating Bhayandar Gold Trader Of Jewellery Worth...

Palghar Crime: Habitual Fraudster Arrested For Cheating Bhayandar Gold Trader Of Jewellery Worth...

Navi Mumbai News: Nearly 300 Animal Lovers Write To Supreme Court Seeking Recall Of Order Removing...

Navi Mumbai News: Nearly 300 Animal Lovers Write To Supreme Court Seeking Recall Of Order Removing...