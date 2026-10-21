Palghar Crime: Gutka Worth ₹49.24 Lakh Seized On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; Total Seizure Valued At ₹61.24 Lakh

Talasari police intercepted a tempo carrying banned gutka concealed beneath electrical goods at the Dahapchari border check post | File Photo

Palghar, October 21, 2026: Police have busted a gutka smuggling operation on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, seizing banned tobacco products worth ₹49.24 lakh concealed under a consignment of electrical goods. The action was carried out by the Talasari police at the Dahapchari border check post.

During the operation, police seized gutkha valued at ₹49,24,800 along with the tempo allegedly used to transport the contraband. The total value of the seized property, including the vehicle, has been estimated at ₹61,24,800.

Tempo Intercepted At Border Check Post

According to police officials, the tempo was being used to transport gutkha illegally while concealing the consignment under the cover of electrical goods.

Acting on information about the suspected smuggling activity, the Talasari police laid a trap at the Dahapchari border check post and intercepted the vehicle.

The tempo driver was arrested in connection with the case, and a criminal offence has been registered at Talasari police station. Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the consignment and identify others who may be involved in the smuggling network.

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The operation was conducted under the guidance of Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh. The seizure is part of the police action against the illegal transportation of gutka from Gujarat into Maharashtra.

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