Palghar Crime: Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹97.91 Lakh Seized In Vasai Crime Branch Operation; 1 Arrested

Vasai Crime Branch officers seized counterfeit ₹500 notes worth ₹97.91 lakh and arrested a suspect during a trap operation at Shirsad Phata in Palghar district | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, August 11, 2026: The Vasai Crime Branch, Unit 2, has achieved a major breakthrough by arresting a man and seizing counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 97.91 lakh.

On August 10, 2026, officers and personnel of the Vasai Crime Branch Unit 2 were patrolling the area while keeping watch on criminal activities.

During the patrol, they received confidential information that a man was arriving in a white Kia Seltos carrying a large quantity of counterfeit Indian currency. The suspect was allegedly planning to exchange the fake notes for genuine Indian currency at Shirsad Phata.

Trap Laid At Shirsad Phata

Acting on the information, the police laid a trap on the Mumbai-bound service road along National Highway 48 in Shirsad village, near Prasad Auto Parts. The police intercepted and detained a suspect identified as Pradeep Atmaram Patil and conducted a search.

During the search, police recovered 19,582 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination, having a total face value of Rs 97,91,000. The counterfeit notes were seized by the police.

A case was registered at Mandvi Police Station on August 11, 2026, under Sections 178, 179, 180, 182 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused is a resident of Mandvi, Vasai, Palghar district.

Probe Into Larger Network

The Vasai Crime Branch Unit 2 is conducting a detailed investigation to determine where the accused obtained such a large quantity of counterfeit currency and whether he was involved in printing the notes himself.

Police are also investigating the possible involvement of other members in the network and whether an interstate counterfeit currency racket is behind the operation.

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional Police Commissioner Sanjay Shintre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gonduram Bangar.

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The team involved in the operation included Police Inspector Aviraj Kurade, Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Pawar, Police Sub-Inspector Ajit Gite, Santosh Ghadge, Assistant Police Officer Mukesh Pawar, Ravindra Pawar, Manoj More, Chandan More, Praful Patil, Police Head Constables Sachin Patil, Jagdish Gowari, Rahul Karpe, and Police Constable Anil Sabale from Crime Branch Unit 2, Vasai.

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