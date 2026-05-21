Maharashtra Police Seized 4,842 Illegal Arms And Fake Currency Worth ₹1.11 Crore In 2024: NCRB Data

NCRB data shows Maharashtra Police recovered thousands of illegal arms and fake currency notes during statewide crackdowns in 2024 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 21: Statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) have revealed that in 2024, Uttar Pradesh Police seized the highest number of arms at 27,996, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 9,285 arms, Rajasthan with 6,686 arms, Bihar with 4,878 arms and Maharashtra with 4,842 arms.

The statistics also revealed that Maharashtra Police seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) valued at over Rs 1.11 crore.

Bihar tops ammunition seizures list

According to the NCRB, Bihar Police seized the highest quantity of ammunition at 25,289 rounds, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 6,247, Rajasthan with 6,210, Punjab with 6,145, Manipur with 4,708, Haryana with 4,522, West Bengal with 3,707, Maharashtra with 3,691 and Jharkhand with 2,959.

The data highlighted the scale of arms and ammunition seizures carried out by police forces across various states during the year.

Maharashtra seized fake currency worth over Rs 1.11 crore

The statistics further revealed that Maharashtra Police seized fake Indian currency notes valued at more than Rs 1.11 crore.

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The seizures included 19,074 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination, 4,342 notes of Rs 200 denomination, 5,384 notes of Rs 100 denomination, 4,659 notes of Rs 50 denomination and 80 notes of Rs 10 denomination.

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