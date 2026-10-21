Palghar Crime: 52-Year-Old Woman Murdered With Hammer Following Minor Dispute in Saphale; 2 Arrested

Palghar police have arrested two accused in connection with the alleged murder of Sajani Waghari in Saphale | AI Generated Representational Image

Palghar, October 21, 2026: The Palghar police have cracked the murder case of a 52-year-old woman found injured within the Saphale police station jurisdiction, arresting two accused in connection with the crime.

According to the police, the woman was allegedly murdered after a minor altercation, during which she was struck on the head with a hammer. A court has remanded both accused to police custody for five days.

Injury Raises Suspicion Of Murder

The deceased, identified as Sajani Vinod Waghari (52), a resident of Sawarpada in Edvan village, Palghar district, was found seriously injured near the iron bridge at Tepacha Pada on October 15, 2026. She was taken to the Primary Health Centre in Saphale, where doctors declared her dead.

Initially, the incident was registered as an accidental death. However, the police launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.

During the medical examination, a serious injury was found behind the woman’s ear. The medical report indicated that the injury had been caused by a hard object and that excessive bleeding had led to her death. The findings strengthened suspicions that the death was a case of murder rather than an accident.

Subsequently, a murder case was registered at Saphale police station on October 15 under Crime Register No. 119/2026, invoking Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Identify And Arrest Two Suspects

Considering the seriousness of the crime, separate teams from the Palghar Local Crime Branch and Saphale police station were formed under the guidance of Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh. Investigators used confidential information and technical analysis to identify the suspects and advance the probe.

During the investigation, the police detained and questioned two suspects. According to the police press release, the accused confessed to striking Waghari on the head with a hammer following a minor dispute, resulting in her death.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nilesh Dharmaji Chimbhade (35), a resident of Bambar Pada in Jamsar village, Jawhar taluka, and Ujjwala Navsu Khutade (33), a resident of Dabhosa in Jawhar taluka, both in Palghar district.

Court Remands Accused To Custody

The two accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until October 22, 2026, as stated in the police release. Investigators are continuing to probe the precise motive behind the crime and other circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Datta Shelke, the officer in charge of Saphale police station.

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The operation was carried out under the guidance of Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, Additional Superintendent of Police Vinayak Narale and Palghar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Umesh Gawali.

Police Inspector Pradeep Patil of the Palghar Local Crime Branch, API Datta Shelke and personnel from the Local Crime Branch and Saphale police station were involved in the investigation.

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