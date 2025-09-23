Palghar Court Grants Bail To Accused In Alan Forest Shooting Incident That Killed 60-Year-Old Man | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: The Palghar Additional Sessions Court has granted bail to Sagar Naresh Hadal, accused in the Alan Forest shooting incident that led to the death of a 60-year-old man earlier this year.

About The Case

According to the prosecution, on January 28, 2025, Hadal and 11 others allegedly entered Alan Forest with firearms for hunting. The victim, Ramesh, was passing through the area when the accused mistook the sound of his footsteps for that of a deer. Hadal allegedly fired a shot that killed him.

The group is also accused of attempting to destroy evidence by dumping the body in bamboo bushes. The court noted that while Hadal fired the fatal shot, there was no evidence to suggest that he acted with intent or knowledge to kill the victim. The firing appeared to be accidental during a hunting attempt, with no prior enmity or motive established.

Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Sanjay Chandra vs. CBI that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception,” the judge observed that the seriousness of the offence alone was not sufficient grounds to deny bail.

