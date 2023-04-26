Palghar: Container carrying eight vehicles burnt in mishap on NH 48

A container carrying vehicles to JNPT caught fire near Chinchpada near Somata in Palghar Taluka on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. All eight cars were burnt in this mishap.

One of the four containers carrying Left Hand Drive vehicles for export caught fire on the Mumbai lane of National Highway 48 at 3 pm on April 26.

The container was carrying eight Baleno cars which were to be exported. A short circuit in the container is said to be the probable cause of the fire.

Before the fire brigade team could reach the spot all the cars were burnt. The traffic on NH 48 was regulated for some time and has restored normalcy. There was no human loss in this mishap.