Palghar: Complaint To District Collector Substandard Quality Of Indian National Flags

Palghar: A complaint about the standard and quality of the Indian Flags supplied by the Palghar Municipal Council has been raised to Palghar District Collector. Advocate Dharmendra Bhatt, a nominated Councillor has asked the District Collector to take disciplinary action against the supplier of these flags.

Palghar Municipal Council had allotted 200 flags to each of the 29 councillors. A few of the Tricolour were torn and had holes, a few flags were soiled and had stains, a few had the Ashoka Chakra off-centre placed and many were not in 3:2 proportion.

The National Flag is a symbol of honour and unity for the citizens of India. Bhatt has raised objections about the said supplied flags to him as well as other councilors of Palghar Nagarparishad who have similar complaints. Bhatt has requested the District Collector to punish the supplier of these flags under The Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act 1972. The Flag Code of India 2002 also specifies the quality of the National Flag and the supplied flags missed a few of these specifications, said Bhatt.