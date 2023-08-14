 Palghar: Complaint To District Collector Substandard Quality Of Indian National Flags
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Complaint To District Collector Substandard Quality Of Indian National Flags

Palghar: Complaint To District Collector Substandard Quality Of Indian National Flags

Palghar Municipal Council had allotted 200 flags to each of the 29 councillors.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
National Flag of India |

Palghar: A complaint about the standard and quality of the Indian Flags supplied by the Palghar Municipal Council has been raised to Palghar District Collector. Advocate Dharmendra Bhatt, a nominated Councillor has asked the District Collector to take disciplinary action against the supplier of these flags.

Palghar Municipal Council had allotted 200 flags to each of the 29 councillors. A few of the Tricolour were torn and had holes, a few flags were soiled and had stains, a few had the Ashoka Chakra off-centre placed and many were not in 3:2 proportion.

The National Flag is a symbol of honour and unity for the citizens of India. Bhatt has raised objections about the said supplied flags to him as well as other councilors of Palghar Nagarparishad who have similar complaints. Bhatt has requested the District Collector to punish the supplier of these flags under The Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act 1972. The Flag Code of India 2002 also specifies the quality of the National Flag and the supplied flags missed a few of these specifications, said Bhatt.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Tricolour Bike Rally Organised In Airoli As Part Of 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Visits CSM Hospital In Kalwa To Assess Situation After 27 Deaths In 4 Days

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Visits CSM Hospital In Kalwa To Assess Situation After 27 Deaths In 4 Days

Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt

Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt

Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police

Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police

Mumbai News: Article 14 Applies To Non-Citizens Too, Says HC

Mumbai News: Article 14 Applies To Non-Citizens Too, Says HC

Mumbai News: Bank Cheated In Gold Loan Transfer Scam, Cops Register Case

Mumbai News: Bank Cheated In Gold Loan Transfer Scam, Cops Register Case