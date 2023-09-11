Palghar: Communal Tension Eases As Police & Villagers Mediate Over Social Media Post During India-Pakistan's Asia Cup Match

Represenational photo |

Palghar: The tension between the two communities was diffused after the timely intervention of the police and the villagers were asked to refrain from rumours in the oncoming festive season in the coastal village of Satpati in Palghar taluka. The situation is returning to normalcy. The tension arose during a tightly played match in the Asia Cup tournament when the accused posted a reel on social media.

A local cricket lover expressed a few objectionable sentiments on social media on the occasion of Indian-Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup Tournament. The same person had posted material and reels about Tipu Sultan earlier this week. The villagers demanded action against the accused which led to a rise in tension between the two communities.

A group of local youth of Satpati asked that person to delete the sensitive post and offer an apology. The situation in Satpati was tense after this incident.

SP of Palghar Balasaheb Patil, DYSP Neeta Padvi and the Satpati Police Station Incharge had organised a meeting today of members of both communities and asked them to refrain from rumours and instigational remarks. SP Balasaheb Patil addressed that a personal comment cannot be taken as the view of the community and the villagers of Satpati should maintain a history of healthy relations as earlier.

Both communities live harmoniously in Satpati and there is cultural exchange and participation in various festivals and events.

SP Balasaheb Patil said that the situation is returning to normalcy and all misunderstandings are sorted out.