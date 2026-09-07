Palghar Collectorate Invites Fresh ₹50 Lakh Tender For Cafeteria Operations; Bids Open Until September 15

The Palghar district administration has invited bids from restaurant operators and caterers to run the Collectorate cafeteria and provide refreshments at official events | AI Generated Representational Image

Palghar, September 7, 2026: The Palghar district administration has invited fresh e-tenders for operating the cafeteria located on the ground floor of the District Collectorate building on the Palghar-Boisar Road.

The selected operator will run the cafeteria on a rental basis and will also be responsible for providing food and refreshments to guests attending various government programmes, meetings and events organised at the Collectorate.

The Collectorate’s Accounts Branch has issued a re-tender notice for the facility. The tender process is being conducted through the e-tendering system.

Tender Process And Eligibility

Interested restaurant operators and caterers have been asked to carefully study all terms, conditions and eligibility requirements mentioned in the tender document before submitting their bids.

The administration has clarified that submission of a tender will be deemed as acceptance and understanding of all the stipulated conditions and their implications.

Applicants will have to pay the tender fee and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) online and upload scanned copies of the receipts. Documents required for the technical bid are to be uploaded in PDF format under Briefcase-I, while the financial quotation is to be submitted in Briefcase-II.

The district administration has stated that no extension or relaxation will be granted for documents submitted after the prescribed deadline.

Tender Value And Security Deposit

The estimated value of the tender has been fixed at Rs 50 lakh. The non-refundable e-tender form fee, including GST, is Rs 5,900, while the EMD has been fixed at Rs 2 lakh. The successful bidder will also be required to deposit a security amount of Rs 10 lakh.

The e-tender was published on September 2 at 11 am, and interested bidders can submit their applications until September 15, 2026, at 4 pm. The technical bid, or Form No. 01, will be opened on September 16 at 4 pm or thereafter.

The tender opening will take place at the office chamber of the Resident Deputy Collector at the Palghar District Collectorate.

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Tender Details And Contact

Detailed terms and conditions are available on the Maharashtra government’s e-tender portal, MahaTenders. Interested applicants can also contact the Accounts Branch at the Palghar Collectorate or the office of the Resident Deputy Collector for further information.

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