Palghar Collector Calls For Nutrition-Focused Development As District Marks National Nutrition Month 2026 With Awareness Drive | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: A healthy mother and her well-nourished child form the true foundation of a developed India, and only a safe mother and a cultured child can build a prosperous Maharashtra, District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar said this week, as the district rounded off a series of events for the 9th National Nutrition Month 2026.

Maternal And Child Health Must Remain Development Priority

Addressing gatherings at the Zilla Parishad, Palghar, Dr. Jakhar said maternal and child health must remain the central point of the development agenda. "Only if the mother and child are safe and healthy will the creation of a developed and prosperous Maharashtra be possible," she said, linking her message to the State Government's 2024–2029 development vision, built on the guiding thought: Safe Mother, Cultured Child, Prosperous Maharashtra.

The programme was jointly organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office, Pune (Maharashtra-Goa), under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the District Women and Child Development Department, Zilla Parishad, Palghar. Present on the occasion were Zilla Parishad CEO Manoj Ranade, Deputy CEO of the Women and Child Development Department Vyankat Hundekar, Regional Publicity Officer Shilpa Pophale, Regional Publicity Assistant Vikas Tapkir, and senior officers from various departments.

Senior Officials Participate In Nutrition Campaign Activities

Dr. Jakhar urged that citizens turn children certified as healthy, and their mothers, into brand ambassadors of the Nutrition Campaign, saying that government schemes for maternal and child welfare succeed only with genuine public participation.

The Collector reminded citizens that malnutrition is not just about being underweight, excess weight and body fat are equally a form of malnutrition, and both challenges deserve serious attention. Where weight-related problems stem from medical causes, proper treatment is essential, she said, but equally important is everyday awareness of what we eat, how much, and at what time.

Malnutrition Includes Both Underweight And Obesity Challenges

She added that many prevailing food habits are quietly contributing to the problem and need to change, stressing that young children should be fed at least four times a day without fail.

Recalling a recent review meeting on child development and reducing maternal mortality, Dr. Jakhar said a detailed discussion was held on dietary habits, and flagged incorrect eating patterns in several areas as a matter of concern. Pregnant women, she said, need nutritious food at the right time and in adequate quantity, while children require regular, need-based nutrition through the day - noting that in some places children are being fed less often than required, a gap that needs urgent attention.

Pregnant Women And Children Need Timely Nutritious Diet

Ranade, drawing on the themes of the 9th National Nutrition Month, reviewed the steps taken by the Palghar administration to ensure that not a single child or mother in the district remains malnourished.

As part of the celebrations, the Central Bureau of Communication, Pune, set up an informative photo exhibition at the Zilla Parishad building, inaugurated by Dr. Jakhar and Ranade, aimed at spreading awareness about anganwadi services, child care, and central government nutrition schemes.

A ‘Healthy Child’ competition was held at the Haloli and Padwalpada anganwadis, involving around 40 children. Local women prepared and showcased nutritious recipes at the inaugural event. The Agriculture Department, Zilla Parishad Palghar, along with the Pukar organisation, also arranged an exhibition of wild forest vegetables, alongside a display of various recipes presented by anganwadi workers.

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and anganwadi workers recognised for outstanding performance in nutrition work were felicitated during the programme. Folk artist Shahir Uttam Gaikar and his troupe from the Anand Tarang Foundation, Igatpuri, performed a nutrition-themed song and skit built around the central government's campaign messages.

The two-day programme also featured a live telecast of the national inauguration of the 9th National Nutrition Month by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, held in Varanasi, along with several other activities on balanced diets, elimination of malnutrition, maternal-child health, and the overall development of children.

Expressing confidence that the government's nutrition initiatives would yield positive results, Dr. Jakhar appealed to citizens to remain mindful of their daily dietary habits and extend full cooperation to the Nutrition Campaign, reiterating that a safe mother and a cultured child are together the true building blocks of a prosperous Maharashtra.

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