Palghar: Bull And Cow Fall Onto Roof Of Closed Room In Nalasopara, Safely Rescued By Police And Residents | VIDEO

A bull and a cow were rescued after falling onto the roof of a closed room in Nagin Das Pada, Nalasopara East | File Photo

Nalasopara, August 19, 2026: A bull and a cow fell onto the roof of a closed room in the Nagin Das Pada area of Nalasopara East on Tuesday evening, causing panic among local residents.

Animals Trapped On Roof

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 4 pm when the bull and cow were coming down from the nearby hill. The animals suddenly fell onto the roof of a closed room, creating a loud noise that alarmed people in the surrounding area.

After hearing the noise, local residents rushed to the spot and found the cow and bull trapped on the roof. A video of the incident later went viral on social media, further creating concern among residents.

Also Watch:

Animals Safely Rescued

Residents immediately informed the police. Police personnel reached the spot and, with the help of local residents, opened the room and safely rescued both animals.

No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident, according to local residents.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/