Palghar Bridge Collapse: Vadghar Connectivity Disrupted After Structure Gives Way, No Casualties Reported |

Palghar, Maharashtra: A bridge connecting Vadghar village in Vasai East collapsed on Saturday afternoon, disrupting connectivity to several villages and leaving an overloaded heavy vehicle and a four-wheeler stranded on the damaged structure. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Heavy Vehicle, Car Trapped After Bridge Gives Way

The bridge, located on the road leading to Vadghar village, suddenly gave way at around 3 pm. At the time of the collapse, a heavy vehicle and a car were crossing the bridge and became trapped on the damaged portion. Both occupants escaped unharmed.

The collapse has severed the main road link to Vadghar, Kalambhon and Lendi villages, causing major inconvenience to residents.

Bridge Serves As Key Route For Villagers

The bridge falls within the jurisdiction of Medhe Gram Panchayat and serves as a crucial route connecting Medhe with Vadghar, Kalambhon, Lendi and several nearby hamlets. It is frequently used by local residents as well as heavy vehicles transporting soil and murrum from nearby minor mineral excavation sites, in addition to two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

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Local residents alleged that the bridge had deteriorated over time due to the continuous movement of overloaded trucks carrying minor minerals beyond the permissible capacity. They claimed that repeated complaints regarding the condition of the bridge and the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles had been ignored by the authorities.

According to residents, the excessive load from heavy vehicles eventually weakened the structure, leading to its collapse.

The bridge collapse has disrupted daily commuting for residents and is expected to affect the movement of goods and essential services until an alternative route is arranged or the bridge is restored.

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